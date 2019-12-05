County government makes $1,500 gift

County commissioners and administrators have given $1,500 to the Empty Stocking Fund. Their gift will provide Christmas presents for 30 children. County commissioners and administrators have given $1,500 to the Empty Stocking Fund. Their gift will provide Christmas presents for 30 children.

There are only two gifts to report today for the Empty Stocking Fund, but they add $1,750 to the total, and push the fund to $18,475.

One of the gifts is for $1,500 and comes from the Robeson County government. Pictured with today’s article are the county commissioners and administrators for the county. Their gift checks 30 children off the list of 2,046 who are registered to receive help from the fund.

The other gift, which is for $250, comes from James Martin, a former Robeson County manager, and his wife, Nancy.

We need to apologize today to Melissa Robinson, a member of the Lumberton City Council. On Thursday the city’s $1,600 gift to the fund was reported and there was a photo included. Although Robinson, who represents Precinct 2, was in the photograph, her name was omitted from the cutline.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$16,725

24. James and Nancy Martin…..$250

25. Robeson County manager’s office….$1,500

New total ………………… $18,475