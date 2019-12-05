Lowry among two to file for Board of Education

December 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Lowry

LUMBERTON — Two people filed Thursday as Robeson County Board of Education candidates.

Craig Lowry filed for a second four-year term as the District 5 representative, and Brittany L. Pittman filed for the District 7 seat.

“I look forward for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of District 5 for the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Lowry said.

Lowry said in a statement that he has served in several administrative roles in the Public Schools of Robeson County, and has worked for the school system as an educator, principal and coach for county football and basketball teams.

“It would be my pleasure to continue to offer services as a former teacher, principal, and director with 33 years of experience in education,” Lowry said.

Pittman, who did not give a statement or biographical information to The Robesonian, is the second person to file for the District 7 seat. Former Robeson County Board of Elections Director G.L. Pridgen filed on Wednesday.

Also filing for Education Board seats are John Simmons, District 1; Terry B. Locklear, District 4; and at-large candidates Draper T. Bullard, Jacqueline Carthen and former District 1 representative Loistine DeFreece.

The election of Education Board members will take place during the March 3 primaries because the seats are nonpartisan.

Four seats are up on the Robeson County Board of Elections, but only one incumbent, Tom Taylor has filed so far. The Register of Deeds seat is up for election, as our General Assembly seats as well as the U.S. House and Senate.

The filing period began Monday and ends at noon on Dec. 20. The general election is Nov. 3.

Lowry
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_craig-lowry.jpgLowry

Staff report