Pet of the week

December 6, 2019
Dora, a female, terrier mix, is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She is about 2 years old and is friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

