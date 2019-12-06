Crime report

December 6, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tonya Currie, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Dennis Rice, Dolly Drive, Pembroke; and Martin Torres, Maple Leaf Drive, St. Pauls.

Robin Kuhl, of Daisey Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a theft had occurred at her residence.

Leshaondia Castro, of Norton Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at her residence.

Sheila Moore, of North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was the victim of a fraud concerning grant money in the amount of $1,100.