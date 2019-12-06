More than $17K raised so far for Loflin-Walker Fund

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — Thirty gifts have dumped $17,450 into the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund, an effort by the St. Pauls Lions Club that provides clothing, food, Christmas toys, home-heating fuel and medical supplies to hundreds of families and individuals who live inside the St. Pauls school district.

This year is the 34th annual campaign, which honors two late club members, Joe Loflin, longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, longtime club secretary.

Applications for help from the fund were taken this past month, and a committee of Lions Club members will assess the applications and make decisions on the allocation of resources, according to club President Durham White Jr. People approved for assistance will be notified. Certificates will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21 at the St. Pauls Scout Hut.

Donations may be dropped off at the town’s three schools, Town Hall, Lumbee Bank and Evans Nationwide Insurance or mailed to the St. Pauls Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384. More information is available by calling White at 910-624-1664 or the club’s secretary, Jack Stephens, at 910-717-9355.

According to the club, Loflin started the fund when he noticed St. Pauls residents were contributing to a similar fund drive in Fayetteville and decided his hometown could do the same thing. The first fund drive raised about $4,000 and helped about 40 to 50 people.

The donations that have been received so far are Sharon McNeil, $200; Jack and Ann Stephens, $200; First Bank, $500; Prestage Farms, $250; Roger and Mary Stewart, $100; Lumbee Guaranty Bank, $100; Pam and Jeff Miller, $50; Duke Energy, $50; Jackie and Talmage Clements, $3,000; McNeill Mackie Funeral Home, $100; Joe Barnhill, $100; St. Pauls Community Church WOW, $200; anonymous, $600; the Loflin family, in loving memory of Joe Loflin, $500; anonymous, $300; Don and Saundra Murphy, $200; James and Shelley Taylor, $100; Commissioner Lance Herndon, $2,500; Michelle Skipper, in loving memory of Bruce Skipper and in honor of Judy Parker, $100; St. Pauls Community Church, $5,000; anonymous, in memory of Alan Young, $50; anonymous, in memory of Dan McCormick, $50; St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, $150; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $1,500; David Evans Insurance Agency, $500; First Baptist Church WOM, $100; David and Donna Townsend, $300; Michelle Taylor Skipper, $100, in honor of Pete and Brenda Ivey, and James and Debbie Humphrey for their friendship to the Skipper Family over many years.

