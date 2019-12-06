City Council swearing-in is Monday

LUMBERTON — The City Council will meet Monday so its members who were re-elected during the Nov. 5 municipal elections can be sworn in to new four-year terms.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St.

Taking the oath of office will be Mayor Bruce Davis and Councilmembers Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, Chris Howard in Precinct 6 and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7. Only Howard was opposed in the election, although Davis faced a write-in challenge from Councilman John Cantey.

The only official business on Monday’s agenda is the election of a mayor pro tem. The position comes with a two-year term and currently is held by Cantey.

There will be a reception in the City Hall rotunda after the installation ceremony.

