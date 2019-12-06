Biggs named Golden LEAF chair; Pembroke get $630K in grants

Biggs Biggs

ROCKY MOUNT — Robeson County came up golden this week when a major foundation named a Lumberton businessman as its chairman and also earmarked more than $600,000 for the town of Pembroke.

Murchison “Bo” Biggs, 65, was selected by the 15-member board of the Golden LEAF Foundation to serve as its chairman for a two-year term. Biggs, who was born and raised in Lumberton, was appointed in 2014 to a four-year term on the board and reappointed in 2018.

Also this week, the board voted to award $135,750 in Disaster Recovery Program funds to Pembroke to reimburse the town for costs incurred as a direct result of Hurricane Florence. A stormwater infrastructure project that was in progress after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016 was flooded during Florence, resulting in increased construction expenses.

The board also provided $495,000 to the Pembroke Rescue Squad as reimbursement for expenses related to its relocation into an 8,000-square-foot building at 564 Candy Park Road. The squad had been located since 1977 at 210 Union Chapel Road, but moved because of flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The General Assembly created Golden LEAF, a nonprofit, in 1999 to administer one half of North Carolina’s share of a national settlement agreement with cigarette manufacturers. Its mission is to use the money for economic development in North Carolina communities hit hardest by the decline of the tobacco industry through leadership in grant-making, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.

Its board is appointed by the governor, the president pro tem of the Senate, and the speaker of the N.C. House. Its headquarters is in Rocky Mount, but this week’s meeting was in Durham.

“I am humbled to be chair of this great organization that has done so much for rural North Carolina during its 20 years of existence,” Biggs said. “The foresight of our past agriculture and state elected leaders to create this foundation, and to set aside to save and invest the state’s share of the tobacco settlement payments instead of spending it all like many states have done, has created a foundation that will be able to help rural areas have available infrastructure for industry seekers, workforce training at our community colleges, and afford students a chance to attend college.

“Our 15-member board is composed of a great group of folks with rural roots and abilities, and to be elected chair is just overwhelming. Our new President Scott Hamilton is bringing new ideas to our board. I look forward to the next two years as chair and will do my best to represent them and improve the economic outcomes of our rural communities.”

Biggs went through the Lumberton school system and graduated in 1977 from N.C. State University, majoring in Accounting and Economics. He received his CPA certificate in 1980. He is married to Gayla Graham Biggs, a public defender in Robeson County.

Biggs is secretary-treasurer of several fourth-generation family businesses started by his great-grandfather, starting with K.M. Biggs General Store in the early 1920s. K.M. Biggs Inc. today includes many interests, including Biggs Park Mall and is a developer of commercial property with interests in farming and timber.

Biggs is past president and board member of NCFREE, now known as the NC Free Enterprise Foundation, and board member, past secretary-treasurer and past president of the NC Retail Merchant Association. He is past president of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce and serves as the legislative chair and has held the post of secretary-treasurer for the Lumberton Rotary Club for 22 years.

Since 2005, he has been a past board member on the Robeson Community College Foundation Board, is a past member and chairman of the Robeson County Board of Elections, where he served 12 years, and is a past member of the board of trustees of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

