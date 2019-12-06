Empty Stocking Fund’s fast start fades

December 6, 2019 robesonian News 0

After a pretty fast start, donations to the Empty Stocking Fund have slowed the past two days, and there are only three to report today.

Each of the three is for $100, including one from Bob Horne, the former editor of The Robesonian, and his wife, Pat, who are dependable contributors.

The gifts bring the fund’s total to $18,755 with just more than two weeks to collect. We aren’t sure of the deadline to contribute, but next week we will speak with the folks at the Department of Social Services to establish one. Remember, the earlier contributions are received, the more time DSS has to get the vouchers to the people who will benefit.

As we have said, there are 2,046 who have been deemed eligible to receive help, meaning the fund would have to break last year’s record by about $15,000 to serve them all. So we will continue our pleading until the deadline to contribute passes.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$18,475

26. Kathryn Phillips, in memory of Albert M. Sharpe…$100

27. Chris Stephenson, in memory of Gilbert and Bert Stephenson…$100

28. Pat and Bob Horne……………$100

New total……………….$18,775