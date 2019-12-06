Empty Stocking Fund’s fast start fades

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe’s chairman returned Thursday from Washington, D.C., highly encouraged that legislation granting the tribe federal recognition will be get U.S. House approval by the end of the current congressional session.

“Since I’ve been in office, it’s the most confident I’ve been that it will get out,” Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “I’m confident to highly confident the bill will get marked up, passed out of committee and out of the House.”

If approved by the full House, H.R. 1964 would be sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Federal recognition legislation, S. 1368, has been introduced in the Senate. The last action taken on S. 1368 was on May 8 when it was referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs.

Godwin was in the nation’s capital Wednesday to testify before the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, which is part of the House of Representatives’ Natural Resources Committee, during a hearing on H.R. 1964.

“We have a lot of support,” Godwin said.

Among the people supporting the recognition effort are Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who introduced the legislation, and Rep. Dan Bishop, whose first official act after winning the N.C. District 9 seat in September’s special election was to sign on as a co-sponsor. Godwin said the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, and the subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. Ruben Gallego, have expressed their support for the legislation. Gov. Roy Cooper has also supportive.

“Gov. Roy Cooper has helped a lot, with his people in Washington,” Godwin said. “I’m highly encouraged.”

When Godwin went before the subcommittee he had the support of many Lumbee Tribe members and Robeson County residents who came to D.C. for the hearing.

“The people that came in were members of the Tribal Council who drove up,” he said. “We had ministers of the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, and we had ministers of the Methodist Conference in Robeson County and the headquarters in Washington, D.C., then we had members of the Lumbee Warriors Association and its commander, Gary Deese.”

All of them “paid there own way,” Godwin said.

Their presence allowed the subcommittee members to see Lumbee people and to see them as representatives of the Lumbee culture, to see what the Lumbee people represent and to get a glimpse of the Lumbee way of life, he said. And it was great to have their support Wednesday, he said.

“It was a great day for the Lumbee people,” Godwin said.

Bishop was invited to the hearing “to speak on behalf of the Lumbee to receive the rights of all other federally recognized tribes,” according to a statement from his office.

“He represents about 55,000 members of the Lumbee tribe in his district and was happy to attend,” the statement reads in part.

Bishop is hopeful that the legislation will get House approval before the current session ends in January 2021.

Bishop offered his on comment.

“The Lumbee tribe have a rich and impactful history in North Carolina and I am proud to represent them in my district,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Lumbee continue to be denied federal benefits and fundamental rights that are afforded to all other federally recognized tribes. In Congress, we have a chance to right this deeply unfair wrong by quickly passing legislation to give the Lumbee tribe the federal recognition they have been denied despite meeting the criteria. I look forward to casting my vote strongly in favor and encourage my colleagues in Congress to do the same.”

On a video of the meeting given to The Robesonian by the Natural Resources Committee’s media relations office, Bishop can be seen and heard speaking about how the tribe’s people have been a constant in the eastern United States and North Carolina since long before Congress stripped them of federal recognition in 1888. He spoke of attending many Lumbee Tribe events, speaking with the people, visiting the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The visits and interaction have allowed him to learn about the Lumbee culture, which he described as “cohesive and coherent.”

“The denial of recognition to the Lumbee Tribe is an unconscionable injury to the dignity of the Lumbee people,” Bishop said.

Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, spoke against passage of the legislation. Parts of his opening were spoken in the tribe’s native language.

“The Lumbees have falsely claimed to be Cherokee multiple times,” Sneed said.

The Lumbees have claimed over the years to be many other tribes, including Tuscarora and Croatoan, he said.

“Congress should not reward this identity shopping with federal recognition,” Sneed said.

Godwin declined to comment on Sneed’s remarks.

The subcommittee took no action Wednesday on H.R. 1964. Members were given three days to send written questions to the people who testified, and the meeting’s record is to be held open for 10 days to accommodate receipt of answers.

Tribal chairman confident after hearing on federal recognition

T.C. Hunter Managing editor