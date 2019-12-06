LUMBERTON — The newest federal flood maps for Robeson County became effective on Friday, and after devastating floods in 2016 and 2018, they have gained even greater importance for homeowners, and county and municipal planners.

The maps outline waterways, and 100-year and 500-year flood zones. The newest version gives elevations above or below flood stage.

The new maps are a must-read, even for those who viewed the last round of maps, said Amber Davis, Robeson County’s hazard mitigation specialist.

“There are changes with every new edition,” Davis said. “I would absolutely look at these maps, and if I were in a flood zone, I would consider relocating.”

After exhaustive study, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases new maps about every 10 years, and has since 1979. Unfortunately, this edition dates to 2015, before hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“This is a massive study,” Davis said. “I expect the maps to change every time we have massive flooding.”

Before new maps become effective, there is time for public comment and public hearings. Local governments also must approve an agreement, which was routinely signed off across Robeson County.

It was not always routine. In 1979, the Robeson County commissioners rejected the program, until they understood the value of allowing citizens to get insurance from the National Flood Insurance program.

The maps were on paper then, lots of it. The Corps of Engineers continues to issue paper maps, which arrived here recently, looking like a big stack of bricks.

The online digital version made paper maps obsolete. To find any property in Robeson County or North Carolina, go to the Flood Risk Information System website at fris.nc.gov, then click on a county and type in an address.

Anyone without internet or having difficulty working with or understanding the maps may call the Robeson County Planning Department at 910-272-6521. Someone in the office will help, Davis said.

The program does more than allow property owners to purchase federal flood insurance. The maps allow local planners to mitigate property loss by regulating construction.

“Building in the flood zone is prohibited,” Davis said. “For homeowners already in the flood zone, the maps tell them how high they could elevate their homes to avoid flooding.”

Homeowners should be aware that building elevations have changed too, Davis said. Some areas that were not in the flood zone in the last map are designated as flood prone in the new map.

Robeson County residents can expect more changes on the next map, possibly large-scale changes. Two hurricanes have been a wake-up call here, and the flood maps are one critical tool in the prevention of even more property loss in the future.

Amber Davis, Robeson County’s hazard mitigation specialist, demonstrates how the new online flood hazard maps work. The Flood Risk Information System may be viewed at fris.nc.gov. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Flood-Maps.jpg Amber Davis, Robeson County’s hazard mitigation specialist, demonstrates how the new online flood hazard maps work. The Flood Risk Information System may be viewed at fris.nc.gov.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer