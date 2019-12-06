Stephens files, sets up contest in District 1

December 6, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Stephens

LUMBERTON — The only person to file Friday as a candidate in the 2020 general election set up a contest for a Robeson County Board of Commissioners seat.

Wixie Stephens filed for the board’s District 1 seat, which currently is occupied by her former husband, Jerry Stephens. Jerry E. Kinlaw Jr. filed Tuesday for the seat.

Jerry Stephens is not seeking re-election after having served as a commissioner for 13 years.

Stephens is the owner of Wixie Stephens Insurance Agency LLC, where she has worked for 29 years. She also has been an agent for Oxendine Bail Bonding LLC, for five years. Stephens served as the chairman of First Baptist Church’s trustee board for 10 years and as chairman of the First Baptist Housing Corporation for 13 years.

If elected, Stephens said she wants to better support the school system by fostering more collaboration between the county commissioners and the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“I understand that citizens depend on county government more than ever before, which makes it important that a qualified, committed, dedicated, community oriented and a compassionate person run for the office of county commissioner,” Stephens said. “I have a desire to build a better future for Robeson County.”

Board of Commissioners districts 3, 5 and 7 also are up for election in November.

The only other candidate to file for a seat on the Board of Commissioners is Tom Taylor, who is seeking another four-year term to the District 7 seat he has held since 2000.

The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 20. The 2020 primary election is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

Stephens
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WStephens.jpgStephens

Staff report