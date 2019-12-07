Robeson eligible for book-giveaway program

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Literacy volunteers on behalf of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women will distribute 20,000 books to children in 13 North Carolina counties, including Robeson, as part of the organization’s Fraternity Day of Service on Feb. 29.

Pi Beta Phi will donate brand-new, age-appropriate books to children in need through local schools, after-school programs and community programs serving economically disadvantaged families. Educators who wish to obtain books for their students should sign up now to participate in the event.

There is a two-step registration process: First, register with First Book at https://www.fbmarketplace.org/registration/prospect/basicinformation. Then, in early January, educators in 13 North Carolina counties who are registered with First Book will receive a link to register for the book giveaway on Feb. 29. The counties, in addition to Robeson, are Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Lee, Moore, Harnett, Cumberland, Johnson, Sampson, Duplin and Wayne.

The North Carolina book distribution is part of Pi Beta Phi’s Fraternity Day of Service, a major Pi Beta Phi literacy initiative under the organization’s national philanthropic effort, Read > Lead > Achieve. Fraternity Day of Service is an annual event encouraging Pi Beta Phi members to provide literacy-related service and advocacy efforts to their communities.

Raleigh is one of five communities across the country to host a Signature Event book distribution. In a single weekend, Pi Beta Phi will put brand-new books in the hands of 100,000 children. Through Read > Lead > Achieve, the organization has donated more than $1 million to literacy causes, gave 1 million books to children in need and impacted 1 million lives between 2013 and 2019.

“The members of our fraternity are united in our cause to promote the importance of reading,” said Pi Beta Phi Past President Paula Shepherd. “Pi Beta Phi is honored to donate new books to the children of North Carolina because we believe reading transforms individuals, creates leaders and is the foundation of all we can achieve in life.”

