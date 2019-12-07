6-month-old child survives after bathtub accident

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned from a reliable source that a child who almost drowned today in a bathtub at its home has survived.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate the child after the accident, which happened at a home on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton.

The Robesonian will update this story as information is available.

