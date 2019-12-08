One charged with drug, weapons crimes, second person being sought

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons charges, and a Red Springs man is being sought on similar charges after a traffic stop on Saturday became a pursuit.

Antreal M. Henderson, 24, of Von Street, is in the Robeson County jail under a $2.5 million bond after he was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Lawmen are looking for Corionta Cooper, 24, of Malpass Road in Red Springs, after he was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic heroin.

“We are aggressively seeking out heroin dealers in our county as we have recently experienced a high number of overdose deaths. Anyone selling poison such as this and killing our citizens will be held accountable,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:23 p.m. Saturday members of the Community Impact Team stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima on U.S. 301 North after the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Rennert Road. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle sped off. Firearms, heroin and cocaine were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. The vehicle was stopped by deputies at West Powersville and Barker Ten Mile roads.

Henderson was taken into custody, and Cooper fled on foot.

Information gathered from the pursuit led to a search of 160 Von St., which is in the Saddletree community, were additional heroin, cocaine, marijuana and guns were seized.

Anyone with additional information about the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

