RCC president to speak to Black Caucus

December 9, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Melissa Singler, the new president of Robeson Community College, will be the guest speaker on Saturday when the Robeson County Black Caucus meets.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Lumber River Baptist Association at 155 Plainview Drive in Lumberton. The public is welcome.

Topics of discussion include education, housing, Scottish Packaging Company and the 2020 elections, according to Jimmy Gilchrist, Caucus president.

