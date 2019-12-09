Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jerri Gibson, Lamb Road, Lumberton; Lisa Graham, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Patrick Hunt, Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Jami Farrell, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Jonathan Clifton, Snake Road, Lumberton; Dock Wilkins, Evergreen Church Road, Lumberton; Roseann Baker, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Christopher Lowery, Lovette Road, Lumberton; and Desirae Bledsole, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronnie Locklear, Dover Road, Lumber Bridge; Dyron Smith, Panther Drive, Lumberton; Peggy Locklear, Shannon Road, Shannon; Catherine Savannah, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Matthew Prevatte, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Cory Lowery, Strickford Drive, Maxton.

Tony Dial, of N.C. 710 North in Pembroke, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone who pointed a firearm at him.

Anthony Difranco, of Green Acres Road in Pembroke, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery.