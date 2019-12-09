9 gifts push Empty Stocking past $20K

Porsche Chavis, a property manager for Time Out Communities, presents a $500 check to the Empty Stocking fund to Jonathan Bym, the sports editor at The Robesonian.

Nine new gifts have added $1,750 to the Empty Stocking Fund, pushing it to $20,525 mark — about 20 percent of the amount that needs to be raised to provide Christmas for all the children registered and deemed eligible.

The largest two gifts are each for $500, with one coming from Time Out Communities, and the other from County Commissioner Jerry Stephens’ District 1 discretionary fund. Stephens also chipped in with his own donation of $100.

We aren’t sure of the deadline to contribute, but we will speak soon with the folks at the Department of Social Services to establish one. Remember, the earlier contributions are received, the more time DSS has to get the vouchers to the people who will benefit.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$18,775

29. Dick and Cheryl Page, in memory of Tina Edge…..$100

30. Jerry Stephens, Robeson County commissioner District 1…..$500

31. Jerry Stephens…………$100

32. Meredith and Joe Poole III……..$100

33. James and Ernestine Haskins…$100

34. Dianne and Barry Youngs, in memory of Chelsea Pierce and Blaise Youngs…$100

35. Anonymous…………………$50

36. Time Out Communities………..$500

37. Given in honor of Jesus Christ…………………..$200

Total…………………………. $20,525

