School board to get earful

Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County meets Tuesday in the central office on Kahn Drive, and for the eighth time in 2019, Douglas McBroom will appear before the board, this time to ask the members of the board to resign and to undo past action he said was done illegally.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be live streamed by The Robesonian on Facebook.

The parent of a student in the system, McBroom’s journey with the school board began with a school issue and evolved into a wider conflict. Upset with the board’s support of a principal, McBroom’s subsequent research revealed what he insists are legal lapses by the board.

“I will ask them to resign immediately, and I will provide them with the statutes they are in violation of,” McBroom said Monday. “They have violated their oaths of office.”

There are currently 10 members on the 11-person board, with the District 1 seat empty after the resignation on Oct. 8 of Loistine DeFreece because she had been flooded out of the district and no longer lived within it, which is required. The board subsequently deadlocked in trying to fill the seat, and that will now be done in the March primary.

McBroom links two state statutes, one requiring ethics training of new and re-elected school board members in North Carolina, and a second statute that makes it a misdemeanor for failure to follow state law. The punishment could result in removal from office.

McBroom said files provided by the Public Schools of Robeson County on ethics training show that six members have failed to attend mandated courses — Mike Smith, John Campbell, Steve Martin, Dwayne Smith, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and Brian Freeman.

“That’s half the board,” McBroom said. “There is just no accountability on this board.”

Campbell, the board chairman, said the system is actively engaged with the state in providing ongoing board training.

“I don’t resent Mr. McBroom’s call for ethics training,” Campbell said. “We need training and not just about ethics.”

But Campbell disputes some of McBroom’s accusations.

“I dispute his assertion that I have never attended any ethics training,” Campbell said. “I have lost certificates in floods and the central office has lost many records.”

But, Campbell acknowledges that some board members have not always attended required training.

McBroom maintains that the board has acted illegally for an undetermined period of time because members knew DeFreece was living outside of her district. Votes that were decided by one vote should be retaken, McBroom said.

“These votes must be retaken,” he said. “I refuse to believe they did not know she was living out of district.”

McBroom’s dissatisfaction with the board’s handling of his child’s case has caused him to look at the entire system with skepticism.

“There is no reason our school system should be this horrible,” he said. “They are ruining the education of an entire generation of kids.”

McBroom will address the school board during the public comment period of.

Among other business, the board will hear from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office about its cadet program and recognize the holiday card contest winners.

Campbell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Campbell-John-2.jpg Campbell

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]