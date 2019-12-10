Tanglewood Watch meets Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The Tanglewood Community Watch will hold a meeting Wednesday during which residents are encouraged to attend to discuss fire and crime prevention during the Christmas holiday.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 1202 N. Chestnut St. Everyone is welcome.

