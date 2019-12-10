Frannys to hold adoption on Saturday

December 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.

Anyone considering adopting a pet should email [email protected] for an application to be pre-approved.

Inside Petsense, there will be a Christmas Wish Tree with information on what kind of donations that Frannys Friends needs to continue its mission of finding homes for stray cats and dogs.

Staff report