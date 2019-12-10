Deadline for Stocking Fund is Dec. 20

The deadline to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, which is 10 days away, and just eight work days. With that deadline, staff at Department of Social Services will be busy on the weekend before Christmas working to get vouchers out to the qualifying families.

That is why we always encourage folks to get in their donations as early as possible.

There are six more gifts to the Empty Stocking Fund today, adding a total of $1,500. The largest two are for $500 each, one from Bob and Faye Caton, and the other offered in the memory of Pam Rancke.

The fund is now at $22,025.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$20,525

38. From a Friend……….$200

39. Southeastern Veterinary Hospital………$150

40. From Bob and Jane West, in honor of our three grandchildren…$100

41. In memory of Beula Beck………..$50

42. From John, Ayden, Lindsay and JB, in memory of Pam Rancke……..$500

43. Faye and Robert Caton……………..$500

Total…………………………. $22,025