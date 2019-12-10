Deadline for Stocking Fund is Dec. 20

MAXTON — The dream of bringing life back to the lake at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center is becoming reality.

Work is underway to repair the dam damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The lake has been empty since after Matthew struck in October 2016. Where once were the sights and sounds of people enjoying outdoor activities, there now is the organized chaos and clamor of men and machines working to meet the goal of creating a facility that is better able to withstand the ravages of nature and time.

The Cultural Center Lake Dam Repair Project, being paid for by a $4 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, was begun almost two weeks ahead of its Dec. 2 start date. The goal is to have the lake open in six months and to have it offer more recreational options. Plans include adding parking for recreational vehicles, camping sites and hiking trials. And, of course, there will be fishing and boating.

“The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Lake Dam Restoration Project is a safety issue first and foremost for our people,” Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “Both Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence exposed serious flaws with the dam. With the help of FEMA, the Lumbee Tribe will be able to rebuild the dam, but also showcase how water can be managed to the point of improving public safety for all citizens.”

Once completed, the project will enhance the beauty and environmental health of the lake, he said. It will allow the lake to be enjoyed by people for generations to come.

“The restoration project was also made possible through the collaboration with the offices of Sen. Richard Burr and Gov. Roy Cooper,” Godwin said.

Repairs must be made to the dam and to bring the Cultural Center up to the 100-year floodplain mark. Once the project is complete, the lake will be filled, and the changes are expected to prevent water from flowing over the embankment.

A review of the lake’s dam was conducted by the North Carolina Dam Safety program, a part of N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. As a result of damage from the two hurricanes, the dam’s classification was raised from low to high risk. As a result, the 6,000 linear feet of earthen berm is to be raised to a constant elevation that is about 2 feet higher than it was before work began.

Another repair project is replacing the eroded concrete wave protection on the upstream side of the berm. It will be replaced with riprap, a range of rocky material placed along shorelines, bridge foundations, steep slopes, and other shoreline structures to protect from scour and erosion, at the toe of slope, followed by interlocking mats of concrete block that will protect the upstream side and be anchored into the berm at the top of the slope.

The berm’s downstream side is to be regraded to repair any eroded areas and reinforced with turf reinforcement matting to stabilize the slope.

A number of trees on the berm were damaged by the rainfall and high winds. The remaining trees on the berm and stumps also will be removed. The berm will be regraded and compacted to stabilize it.

A secondary riser and emergency spillway also will be repaired. The secondary riser will be converted into a low-flow drainage structure and spillway. The existing spillway was eroded by heavy rainfall.

Anson Contractors Inc. is the project contractor. The project engineer is Jewell-LJB.

Once repairs are complete, the lake will be restocked with fish.

The Cultural Center, located at 824 Terry Sanford Drive, has 384.11 acres. The lake surface area is about 90 acres. The drainage area is 37 square miles with two inlet streams, Gum Swamp and Little Juniper Branch.

But the Cultural Center means more to the tribe than fishing, boating and other recreational activities.

“The entire property at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center is our cultural and spiritual grounds for our people. The Elder’s Sacred Fire is held at the Cultural Center four times a year,” Godwin said. “The elders offer up tobacco and prayers for the spiritual, mental and physical well being of our people. The Cultural Center is a place where we can embrace our spiritual connection to the land and environment. It allows our people the opportunity to connect to the land, combat food insecurity with our Spring Moon Garden Patch, while sustaining a healthy lifestyle with the walking trails, the pool and the playground.”

It is the home of “Strike at the Wind!” outdoor drama, which is a living representation of the tribe’s culture and history, he said.

“The Cultural Center site has a rich history and unique connection in the local community,” according to Tribal Administrator Freda Porter. “History of the site dates back to 1794 when the site was believed to be part of the larger Red Banks land, aptly named after the red clay on the banks of the Lumber River.”

In 1937, portions of the Red Banks land were sold to the federal Farm Security Administration as part of the “New Deal,” according to information provided by Porter. The land became part of a large farming cooperative known as Pembroke Farms. A portion of the cooperative was run by the American Indian families who worked 1,720 acres through a 99-year lease deal.

In 1964, the federal government sold 392 acres to Lumbee Recreation Center, Inc. This land became a recreation center in the early 1960s. It became a place for American Indians to gather during segregation for outdoor activities.

“In the 1970s, the Recreation Center was a thriving destination for Lumbee. It was home to the 18-hole Riverside Golf Course, an amphitheater, an open-air pool facility, walking trails, canoeing, fishing, a playground, and a campground,” Porter said.

As well as being a site for performances of “Strike at the Wind!,” it was used for family reunions, gospel singings and powwows.

The state eventually bought the Recreation Center and renamed it the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center and designated it as a meeting place for all the state’s American Indians. In 2013, the state terminated a 99-year, $1-per-year lease of the property. Legislation was later written to offer the property to the Lumbee Tribe, before any other buyers.

On May 7, 2014, the Lumbee Tribe bought the Cultural Center from the state.

A sign advertises the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Lake Dam Repair Project at the complex in Maxton. The work began almost two weeks before the projected Dec. 2 start date. It is expected to be completed in about six months.

