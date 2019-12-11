Lacy Cummings files for District 5 seat on Board of Commissioners

December 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
Cummings

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian is aware of only one person who filed Tuesday as a candidate in the 2020 general election.

Lacy Cummings filed Tuesday as a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, according to information the candidate gave The Robesonian. The State Board of Elections did not have an updated list of candidate filings as of Tuesday. The Robesonian will print the names of anyone else who may have filed Tuesday in Thursday’s edition.

The seat Lacy Cummings filed for has been held by Raymond Cummings since 1996.

Lacy Cummings said he lives in the Mt. Airy community and is an owner/operator of commercial poultry and farming operations. He has served on the Lumbee River Electric Cooperative Membership board of directors for more than 30 years.

He is a member and deacon of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and has been married to his wife, Bonnie, for 43 years.

He said he wants to improve the quality of life of all Robeson County residents.

“By eliminating redundancy in government and system abuse savings can be used to increase human services and to avoid future tax increases,” Cummings said. “As a businessman, I must keep my eye on the bottom line. Government needs to do the same.”

Raymond Cummings has not filed for re-election and it is widely believed that he will not do so. Lacy Cummings ran against Raymond Cummings in 2010 and 2014 and lost.

Wixie Stephens has filed for the board’s District 1 seat, which currently is occupied by her former husband, Jerry Stephens. Jerry Stephens is not seeking re-election after having served as a commissioner for 13 years. Jerry E. Kinlaw Jr. also has filed for the District 1 seat.

Tom Taylor has filed for another four-year term in the District 7 seat, which he has held since 2000. Steve Martin, currently a member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, filed on Monday for the District 7 seat.

The other seat up for election is District 3, which Roger Oxendine has held since 2006.

The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 20. The 2020 primary election is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

Cummings
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lacy-Cummings-1.jpgCummings