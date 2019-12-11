70-year-old woman assaulted, robbed

December 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in trying to find the two people who assaulted and robbed a 70-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 11:48 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Hedgpeth Road in Fairmont in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they found the woman, whose name was withheld, who told them two people approached her from behind, forced her into her residence, tied her up and demanded money. They stole money, firearms and jewelry before fleeing.

The woman was able to free herself after the robbers left.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the two by race, but The Robesonian’s policy is only to use race if there is enough other information that race would be helpful. The assailants wore gloves, and their faces were covered up.

Anyone with with information is asked to the call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Staff report