Rowland commissioner wins state’s highest award

December 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners on Tuesday recognized one of its own who recently was presented the state’s highest civilian award.

The commissioners praided Commissioner Marvin “Buddy” Shooter’s receipt for his receipt of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is granted by North Carolina to individuals who have shown extraordinary service to the state.

Shooter has been a member of the Board of Commissioners for 47 years, said Town Clerk David Townsend. He has served with the Rowland Rural Fire Department for 60 years and the Rowland Rescue Squad for 50 years.

The award was presented to Shooter during the fire department’s annual dinner, Townsend said. The longtime Rowland servant was praised Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners and other town leaders.

Shooter and Clifford Anderson were recipients of the fire department’s Life Member Award, Townsend said. Anderson has served with the fire department for 50 years, 19 as an assistant chief.

In other business, the commissioners heard a presentation by an Lumber River Council of Government representative on the state Department of Transportation’s Comprehensive Transportation Countywide plan. The countywide plan is an element in the NCDOT’s 30-year transportation needs plan.

“The commissioners and Mayor Michelle Shooter requested more input and additional information on the town’s needs,” Townsend said.

The town clerk was directed to prepare a resolution requesting the information and have it ready for the January board meeting. The resolution, when approved, will be sent to the state DOT.

The commissioners were appraised of $23,000 in unexpected water and sewer expenses, Townsend said. But the expenses won’t create a financial problem.

“We do have it covered in our budget,” Townsend said.

Staff report