Giving pays off for city employee

LUMBERTON — Stephanie Canady wasn’t even a contender when she showed up on Tuesday, but she walked away with the grand prize.
Canady, a city employee, was one of eight people whose names were called at the last minute as being among the 30 finalists in the United Way of Robeson County’s Fair Share Finale.
“I never thought that I would be up here,” Canady said. “I’ve been donating to United Way for five, six, seven years, and I’ve never got my named called.”
She definitely never thought she would be the winner of the $10,000 grand prize. But it happened when Canady’s No. 29 was the last one called in the reverse raffle that decided the winner.
“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Canady said after accepting the $10,000 check.
During the raffle, held at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium, each of the 30 finalists was given a number and then each number was drawn from the raffle drum, eliminating a finalist with each draw until the last man, or woman, was standing.
Finalists were made eligible for the grand prize by contributing their “Fair Share,” which consists of pledging an hour’s pay per month for 12 months to the United Way of Robeson County’s 2020 fundraising campaign.
Every Tuesday from Oct. 8 to Dec. 3, three finalists were drawn from the eligible Fair Share giver’s entry forms at one of the three sponsor automotive dealerships: Lumberton Chevrolet, Nissan of Lumberton, and Peterson Toyota. These dealers each contributed one-third of the $10,000 grand prize as an incentive for workplace campaigns.
The final three names were drawn at the Fair Share Finale on Tuesday, as were five other names of finalists who did not show, making up the 30 contestants in the reverse raffle. Canady’s name was among them.
Canady was one of six city of Lumberton employees who made the final 30. She works in the Planning and Inspections Department.
“The city of Lumberton employees are very loyal to United Way,” said JoAnne Branch, United Way of Robeson County director of Marketing.
Canady said the money will go toward getting her daughter, Meghan Canady, a car after she graduates from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He daughter, who is an Elementary Education major, will soon began her student teaching.
“I wanted to get her a car, so this will go towards her down payment,” Canady said.
Every year a variety of donors, consisting of bank tellers, factory line workers, councilmen, firefighters, police officers and more, contribute their fair share to United Way’s goal. This year’s fundraising goal was $700,000, said Tate Johnson, United Way of Robeson County executive director.
“The Fair Share donors that we see are donors who give year after year,” Johnson said. “Everybody up here, all 30 of these finalists, obviously care about this community.”
United Way’s 2020 funded partner agencies include American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Communities in Schools of Robeson County, Foster Children’s Fund, Hearts N Hands Civitan Club, Lumberton Christian Care Center, Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, Robeson County 4-H, Robeson Community College Foundation, Robeson County Church and Community Center, Robeson County Family Drug Treatment Court, Robeson County Partnership for Children, Southeastern Behavioral Health, Paramedic Partners, Southeastern Family Violence Center, Southeastern Hospice House and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Healthy Start.
United Way of Robeson also administers the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides monthly books at no cost to all Robeson County children from birth to age 5, and covers the cost of the N.C. 2-1-1 so that Robeson county residents can access the 24/7 resource line 365 days of the year.
“It’s great that people are giving not just because we’re giving away $10,000, but because we’re helping the community,” Johnson said. “It’s great that people get behind a charity that use United Way as their philanthropic partner in the community. That’s what we hope people will do.”
