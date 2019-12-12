Kiwanis Club donates $750 to the fund

December 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
Mary Winfree, president of the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with a $750 check for the Empty Stocking Fund. The donation will provide Christmas for 15 children.

With just seven work days remaining to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, six more gifts have added $1,550 to its total, checking 31 children off Santa’s list.

The largest gift today, one of $750, comes from the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club. The nonprofit whose mission is to work on behalf of children is a dependable supporter of the Fund.

The deadline to contribute to the fund is 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$22,025

44. Dell and David Walker………$200

45. Tom and Vicki Smith………..$100

46. Inquirer’s Club…………..$100

47. Anonymous……………………$100

48. Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Children’s Foundation……………….$750

49. Pait’s Home Improvements……………….$300

Total…………………………. $23,575

