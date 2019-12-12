Payton, Panda finally find a home

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Payton, and his sister, Panda, who have stayed at the Humane Society for more than two years, were adopted Tuesday from the Robeson County Humane Society by a couple from Orrum. The pair are among the Humane Society’s longest-staying animals.

LUMBERTON — Two of the longest residents of the Robeson County Humane Society have a new home, and their adoption is a windfall for the nonprofit that is always in need of donations.

A couple from Orrum adopted Payton and his sister, Panda, who arrived at the Humane Society in July 2017 after being found under a home in Lumberton. They had been together since birth and the Humane Society would only allow them to be adopted as a pair.

“The lady was looking for a kitten due to the death of their longtime cat,” said Samantha Bennett, Humane Society executive director. “She came in and we told her the story of Payton and Panda, and they fell in love.”

The cats are black-and-white, believed to be a mix of Siamese and domestic medium-hair. Both are laid-back, inquisitive and enjoy napping, Bennett said.

“To all the people who’ve volunteered and worked here over the years it’s the ultimate goal to have animals adopted to forever homes as quickly as possible,” Bennett said. “When one does not, it hurts. None of us want an animal to spend its life in the rescue.”

Over time, Humane Society volunteers become attached to the animals, which makes their adoptions bittersweet, she said. But the adoption of Payton and Panda came with a bonus. Donors who wished to remain anonymous sponsored their adoption fees and agreed to donate an additional $500 to the Humane Society if the cats found a home.

In October, the same Charlotte couple adopted another long-term Humane Society resident, a cat named Dobber.

“Dobber, Payton, and Panda were here a long time. Over two years,” Bennett said. “It is wonderful they went home within two months of each other.”

The couple also donated $500 when they adopted Dobber, who suffered allergies that made it challenging to find the right home.

“Every day that an animal leaves here for its fur-ever home is a great day,” Bennett said. “There is no better feeling in the world. We love our job!”

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

