Two challengers file for Oxendine’s seat on Board of Commissioners

December 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two local 2020 political races got a bit more competitive on Wednesday.

Two people filed as candidates for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, which has been occupied by Roger Oxendine since 2006. Terry Campbell filed as a Democrat, and John Cummings filed as a Republican. Oxendine has yet to file for re-election.

Randy Lawson, who is now an at-large member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, filed for the District 7 seat on the board. He joins former county Board of Elections Director G.L Pridgen and Brittany Lovett Pittman in the race for the seat.

The District 7 incumbent, Steve Martin, has filed for a seat on the Board of Commissioners.

None of the people who filed Wednesday provided a statement or biographical information to The Robesonian.

There are now three competitive races for seats on the county Board of Commissioners.

Wixie Stephens and Jerry Kinlaw are seeking election to the District 1 seat held by Jerry Stephens, former husband of Wixie Stephens. Jerry Stephens is not seeking re-election to the seat he has occupied since 2007.

Tom Taylor has filed for re-election to the District 7 seat he has held since 2000. He is being challenged by Martin, who is giving up the District 7 school board seat.

As of Wednesday, Lacy Cummings is the only candidate for the board’s District 5 seat, which has been held by Raymond Cummings since 1996.

Three competitive races have formed for seats on the county Board of Education. Besides the District 7 race, the contests are for an at-large seat and the District 4 seat.

Former District 1 representative Loistine DeFreece, Jacqueline Carthen and Draper Bullard have filed as at-large candidates. The candidates in District 4 as of Wednesday are Jeffery McNeill and Terry Locklear.

John Simmons is the only person to yet file for the District 1 seat, and incumbent Craig Lowry was unchallenged as of Wednesday for the District 5 seat.

Also on Robeson County ballots in the 2020 election will be the Register of Deeds, General Assembly seats, and candidates for U.S. House and Senate.

The filing period began Dec. 2 and ends at noon on Dec. 20. Primary elections are March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

Staff report