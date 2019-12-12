Four gifts add $950 to Empty Stocking

Kevin Stone, left, and Dewey Stone, owners of the Village Inn restaurant, donate $500 to the Empty Stocking Fund, enough to provide Christmas for 10 children. The deadline to donate is Dec. 20.

With the deadline to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund a week away, there are four new gifts to report — and a very long way to go if the fund is going to come close to last year’s record.

The four gifts today add $950 to the fund, with the largest, $50o, coming from the Village Inn. The popular Lumberton seafood restaurant has become a dependable supporter of the fund.

Two gifts are given in memory of Ray Shaw, a beloved Lumberton businessman who recently died.

The fund now stands at $24,525 — more than $60,000 short of last year’s record of just more than $87,000.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$23,575

50. From Garret Walters and family, in memory of Ray Shaw…..$50

51. From Susan Shaw, in memory of Ray Shaw……..$200

52. Village Inn restaurant………..$500

53. Amy Fleishman, in honor of my wonderful mother, Chris Stephenson…$200

Total…………………………. $24,525

