Britt honored for work to protect sexual assault victims

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. has been honored for supporting legislation that protects children and survivors of sexual assault.

The North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault named Britt its Legislator of the Year for pushing SB 199, also known as the SAFE Child Act. The bill signed in to law on Nov. 7 by Gov. Roy Cooper modernizes sexual assault laws and adds protections, like revocation of consent once sex has begun.

Monika Hostler, Coalition executive director, commended Britt for his efforts.

“For us, this piece of legislation was landmark in his efforts. We really could not have done it without him,” Hostler said.

The coalition recognized Britt for “his steadfast commitment to see the bill through,” she said.

Other legislators recognized were Rep. Chaz Beasley, a Democratic representative of Mecklenburg County in District 92; Rep. Dennis Riddell, a Republican representative of Alamance County in District 64; and Rep. Donna McDowell White, a Republican representative of Johnston County in District 26.

