Leach eyes at-large school board seat

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The race for an at-large seat on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education got more crowded on Thursday with an incumbent and a former NFL player with a Super Bowl ring filing.

Brian Freeman filed for a second four-year term in the seat he first won in 2016, and newcomer Vonta Leach declared Thursday as a candidate.

“It is with great pride that I recommitted to work for all the citizens of Robeson County as an at-large Board of Education member,” Freeman said in a statement. “There is no greater honor than to advocate for all children to receive quality education in our county. Our children deserve better, and I will continue to be a strong voice that will fight for each of them. I believe in PSRC.”

Freeman, an educator and resident of Red Springs, taught in Robeson County before becoming an administrator with Cumberland County schools. He served four years on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners and on the North Carolina Association of Educators’ board of directors. He was appointed to the Governor’s Teachers Advisory Commission and served on the N.C. Professional Teaching Standards Commission.

He holds an undergraduate degree, master’s degree and advanced certification from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he was named Outstanding Alumnus in 2016.

Leach is a Rowland native who graduated from South Robeson High School and East Carolina University and then played 10 years in the NFL, from which he is retired. He was a member of the Baltimore Ravens when the team won Super Bowl XLVII. A former Pro-Bowler, he remains an ambassador for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

He owns VL Investments LLC, which primarily deals in real estate.

“I believe all students should have access and the opportunity to receive an equal and quality education,” Leach said. “We should put the best interests of all kids first in all of Robeson County. Our students deserve the best, and my mission is to serve you and be a champion for our children.”

The other at-large candidates are former District 1 representative Loistine DeFreece, Jacqueline Carthen and Draper Bullard. Filling out the candidates for Board of Education seats, as of Thursday evening, are John Simmons, for the District 1 seat; Jeffery McNeill and Terry Locklear, District 4; incumbent Craig Lowry, District 5; and incumbent Randy Lawson, Brittany Pittman and former Robeson County Board of Elections Director G.L. Pridgen, District 7.

The school board is non-partisan, meaning the winners will be decided during the March 3 primary.

Also on Robeson County ballots in the 2020 election will be candidates for Board of Commissioners, Register of Deeds, General Assembly seats, and for U.S. House and Senate.

The filing period began Dec. 2 and ends at noon on Dec. 20. Primary elections are March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

