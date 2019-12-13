Maxton, Red Springs Christmas parades Saturday

December 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The towns of Maxton and Red Springs will end the procession of parades prancing through downtowns across the county Saturday.

Maxton will be first with its festivities beginning at 8:30 a.m. The town will be serving a breakfast to senior citizens at the Maxton Resource and Community Center, located at 105 N. Florence St. The breakfast will lead up to the 24th annual Maxton Christmas Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Lineup will be at West Central Street.

The town will present its inaugural Christmas in the Park and Toy Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m at Beachum Park. The event will have vendors, live music, Christmas caroling and a photo booth.

Christmas in Red Springs is set to begin at 1 p.m. and continue with festivities until 6 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the Red Springs Chamber of Commerce and Red Springs Arts Council will hold an Arts and Craft fair that is to take place at John McNeill Farmers Market. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance and take photos with children at the event that will feature several local vendors.

The Red Springs Christmas Parade will begin at 3 p.m. The parade units will line up at Red Springs High School and travel down Second Avenue before turning onto Main Street.

The day’s events will end with an award for the best decorated business in town.

