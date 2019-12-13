Two Maxton residents face drug charges

By: Staff report
MAXTON — A teenager is among two Maxton residents facing charges following a traffic stop on Thursday that led to the discovery of illegal drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Zachary Locklear, 27, and Glenn Andrew Brooks, 18, each was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a Schedule II-, Schedule III-, and Schedule IV-controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $110,000 secured bond, and Brooks under a $25,000 secured bond.

They were arrested after Drug Enforcement Division investigators and deputies with the Community Impact Team stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban near the intersection at John L. Road and JR Road and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of a quanity of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

