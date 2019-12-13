Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund surpasses $20K

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — Nine new gifts have pushed the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund, an effort by the St. Pauls Lions Club to add some merry to Christmas for local residents in need of some help, to more than $20,000.

The new donations are as follows: St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, $1,444.83; Zach Ward, $40; Fred and Eliza Williams, in honor of Roger and Mary Stewart, $200; Doug and Janet Mize, in memory of Claude, Bette, and Richard Fulghum, $100; anonymous, $100; St. Pauls First Baptist Church, $900; anonymous, $250; and anonymous, $300.

The gifts lift the total from $17,450 to $20,834.83, which will be used to provide clothing, food, Christmas toys, home-heating fuel and medical supplies to hundreds of families and individuals who live inside the St. Pauls school district.

This year is the 34th annual campaign, which honors two late club members, Joe Loflin, longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, longtime club secretary.

Donations may be dropped off at the town’s three schools, Town Hall, Lumbee Bank and Evans Nationwide Insurance or mailed to the St. Pauls Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384. More information is available by calling club President Durham White at 910-624-1664 or the club’s secretary, Jack Stephens, at 910-717-9355.

Certificates will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21 at the St. Pauls Scout Hut.

