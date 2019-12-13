Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Myranda Hammonds, Saddletree Road, Lumberton; and Mark Locklear, North Railroad Street, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Garrick Scott, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; and Kenneth Clark, Elrod Road, Rowland.

Austin Wright, of West Blue Street in St. Pauls, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon.

Archie Brooks, of Mercer Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was at Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center, located at 4895 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, someone stole his Apple AirPods earphones, valued at $200.