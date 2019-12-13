Ferrellgas accepting donations of winter clothes

LUMBERTON — A local propane company is accepting clothing donations that will be distribute to needy people to help keep them warm during the winter.

Ferrellgas, located at 1290 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves to place in the hands of the less fortunate. The donation drive will last through Jan. 10.

Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or delivered to the company’s office. At the end of the donation drive, Ferrellgas will five the items collected to one or more local charities.

“Dropping off that coat you’ve had in the back of your closet or a new pair of mittens may seem like a small thing to do, but it can have a big impact in the lives of our fellow community members,” said Howard Davis, Ferrellgas general manager.

“For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected to meet this critical need,” he said.

Residents do not have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive.

For more information about this effort, visit www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.