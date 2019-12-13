School system donates $1,500 to fund

Administrators and members of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County collected $1,500 for the Empty Stocking Fund, enough money to provide Christmas for 30 needy children. Administrators and members of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County collected $1,500 for the Empty Stocking Fund, enough money to provide Christmas for 30 needy children.

There are five new gifts to the Empty Stocking Fund, adding a robust $4,275 to the total.

The largest gift today is for $2,000, which is made by Piedmont Natural Gas in honor of the people of Robeson County. The Public Schools of Robeson County’s school board and administration have collected $1,500 for the fund, and Southern Heating and A/C has chipped in $500.

The donations push the fund’s total to $28,800 with the deadline to contribute being on Friday at 5 p.m.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$24,525

54. The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and Cabinet…….$1,500

55. Merry Christmas! Gardennettes Garden Club of Lumberton……$175

56. Mary Jo Walter, in memory of Pam Rancke………$100

57. From the employees at Southern Heating & A/C Inc….$500

58. From Piedmont Natural Gas, in honor of the people of Robeson County…$2,000

Total………………………… $28,800