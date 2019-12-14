Two file for new District Court judgeship

Surgeon Surgeon Brewer Brewer

LUMBERTON — Two people filed Friday as candidates for a newly created District Court judgeship in Robeson County, and a long-term county commissioner entered a crowded race to keep his seat..

Attorneys Diane Phillips Surgeon and Greg Bullard filed for the District 16B Seat 6 judge’s position. Both filed as Democrats, setting up a March 3 primary contest.

The position was created after Gov. Roy Cooper on Oct. 14 signed into law House Bill 1001, also know as the Raise the Age bill. The law, which went in to effect Dec. 1, ended the state’s practice of treating 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. The new law increased the number of District Court judgeships from five to six and the number of assistant district attorneys in Robeson County from 12 to 13.

According to information given to The Robesonian, Surgeon, owner of Surgeon Law Firm, PLLC, is a 1980 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. She was hired by Julian T. Pierce as the first African American female attorney to practice law in Robeson County. Surgeon was a Reginald Heber Smith Community Lawyer Fellow at Legal Aid in Pembroke. In 1989, Robeson County’s first public defender, Angus B. Thompson II, hired Surgeon as one of his first assistant public defenders.

Other career highlights include being a commissioner on the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, owning and operating ComForcare Home Care Services and Elite Adult Day Health Care Services, being named Robeson County’s Entrepreneur of the Year and being admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

Gov. Roy Cooper presented Surgeon the N.C. Order of the Long Leaf Pine in May 2018.

“Compassionate justice for all is my longstanding commitment to Robeson County,” Surgeon said in a statement. “For over 39 years, my legal and business career and community service work have embraced the family, women, children, indigent criminal defendants, the elderly and persons with disabilities, and I am running for District Court judge to continue my service to the citizens of Robeson County.”

Bullard did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Henry B. Brewer and Steve Stone II filed Friday for an at-large seat on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

According to information provided to The Robesonian, Brewer lives in the Saddletree community. He is a 1978 graduate of Magnolia High School and worked for the DuPont plant in Fayetteville, from which he retired after 27 years. Brewer also worked as a satellite and internet installation supervisor for 13 years with DISH Network.

Brewer’s wife, Pam, is a retired teacher’s assistant with 30 years of experience.

In his statement, Brewer said he would not serve on the school board for personal gain or serve special interest groups.

“Education is the catalyst for Robeson County’s success,” he said. “If elected, my plans are to serve the needs of students, faculty, staff and central office personnel.

“We must work together in a way that is accountable to the citizens of Robeson County. We must continue to coordinate with local, state and federal agencies so that funds from each level of government are available to meet the needs of students. We must proactively protect the future of educaton in Robeson County.”

Stone did not provide information to The Robesonian.

As of Friday afternoon, seven people had filed for the three at-large Board of Education seats up for election in 2020. The other candidates are former education board District 1 representative Loistine DeFreece, Jacqueline Carthen, Draper T. Bullard, Vonta Leach and incumbent board member Brian Freeman.

Roger Oxendine filed as a Democrat for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat he has occupied since 2006. He faces a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Terry Campbell, who filed Wednesday. John E. Cummings also filed for the seat on Wednesday, but as a Republican. Oxendine did not provide information to The Robsonian.

A primary contest took shape Friday for the N.C. Superior Court District 16B Seat 1 judgeship when former county Board of Elections Chair Tiffany Peguise-Powers filed as a Democrat. Carlton Mansfield filed Dec. 2 as a Democratic candidate the judicial bench position.

Peguise-Powers did not provide information to The Robsonian.

The filing period began Dec. 2 and ends at noon on Friday. Primary elections are March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

