Ford gets life in prison for 1987 rape, murder

December 14, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
Ford

SAN DIEGO — A man who had been living in St. Pauls was sentenced Friday to life without parole for the rape and murder of a woman in San Diego that occurred in 1987.

A jury on Nov. 14 had found Kevin Ford, 63, guilty of murder with the special circumstance of the murder being committed during the acts of burglary and rape. The verdict stems from the death on May 20, 1987, of Grace Hayden, who was raped and killed in her home.

Hayden’s grandson, Scott Meineke, spoke on behalf of the family before the sentenced was announced, according to according to Tanya Sierra, a Public Affairs officer with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He had indicated he was fine not seeking the death penalty, which can be a lengthy process.

“He’s 63. He’s not healthy,” said Meineke, who never met Hayden, after the guilty verdict last month. “I thought that was enough.”

The cold-case was solved with the use of a fingerprint and DNA and technology that did not exist when the crime occurred. Ford, who was living with his wife on N.C. 20 in St. Pauls when the new evidence led to him, admitted being in San Diego at the time, saying he was homeless and on drugs. He had pled not guilty.

Erich Hackney, who at the time of Ford’s arrest in the summer of 2018 was an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, helped secure a DNA sample from Ford after being contacted on May 24, 2018, by Tony Johnson, an investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Johnson was looking at cold cases when he ran a fingerprint found in Hayden’s home through the national law enforcement data base, which did not exist in 1987.

Ford was stopped while driving for probable cause and a DNA sample was taken. That led to his arrest in July 2018.

It was by chance that the fingerprint was in the data base.

In 2015, Deputy John Blount handled a case involving a St. Pauls man who had made threats at a local pharmacy and decided to take fingerprints from the accused, Ford.

“At the time, the FBI had said we needed to start fingerprinting more cases, such as domestic violence, communicating threats, assault, things that could lead to bigger charges later,” Blount said shortly after Ford’s arrest.

Blount called Ford, who, according to the deputy, “fussed a little bit” when asked to come to the Sheriff’s Office. Ford came to the Sheriff’s Office after being threatened with officers coming to get him.

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

