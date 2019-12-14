Man charged with shooting woman in back

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is being sought in a shooting Friday night that the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said followed a domestic dispute.

Dwight McArn, 29, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The charges were filed after a woman was shot in the back about 7:13 p.m. while she was inside her vehicle on the 100 block of Rachel Street. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The severity of her injury was not provided.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McArn or the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

