Red Springs man charged with kidnapping

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A 25-year-old Red Springs man is in the county jail without bond after being charged with kidnapping and child abuse.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brent Sanderson had arranged to meet a former girlfriend at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Thunder Valley Oasis Store in the area of the 3400 block of Old Lowery Road. When the two met, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, they were supposedly to have a discussion about their children, but Sanderson forced the woman into a white jeep and fled the store. The statement said the woman, who was not identified, had an infant child in her arms.

Their older child was already in Sanderson’s vehicle.

Sanderson was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The kidnapping charge is second-degree and the child abuse charge is a misdemeanor.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

