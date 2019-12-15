House fire kills 61-year-old woman

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 61-year-old Lumberton woman was killed Sunday in a fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 11:23 a.m. at 55 Spurgeon Lane and when sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, the body of Barbara R. Locklear, who live at the home, was found inside.

Volunteer firefigthers from the Saddletree Fire Department put out the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the fire, which is standard procedure. Fire investigators with Robeson County Emergency Management assisted.

