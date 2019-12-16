Head-on collision kills Parkton woman

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Parkton woman was killed and another person seriously injured on Friday in a head-on collision that occurred on U.S. 301, just outside of Lumberton.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper D.B. Strickland Betty Ann Wright, 56, 22728 U.S. 301 in Parkton, died in the accident, which occurred at 6:54 p.m., and Tanisha Shanetta Moody, 29, of 39 Patsy Drive in Lumberton, suffered serious injuries.

According to Strickland’s report, Wright was driving a 2019 Ford passenger car north on U.S. 301 when it drifted left of center and struck head-on a 2008 Dodge passenger car driven by Moody, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Strickland’s report did not indicate what caused Wright’s vehicle to cross the center line.

Wright and Moody both were properly restrained. Both vehicles were destroyed.

The accident occurred a few hundred yards from the Lumberton city limits.

