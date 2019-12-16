Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Regina Hunt, Shannon Road, Lumberton; Penny Locklear, Morgan J. Road, Shannon; Robert Dial, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Hilder Furr, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Austin Locklear, Ventura Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lissette Bristow, Preserve Road, Fairmont; John Stewart, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls; Cameron Locklear, Lois Ann Drive, Maxton; Aaron Mitchell, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Abdullah Algamal, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Alice McLeod, Carolina Church Road, Parkton; Douglas Chavis, Sandy Grove Road, Lumber Bridge; Crystal Justice, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Aleesha Herring, Samp Road, Pembroke; and Brian Savage, Smith Mill Road, Lumberton.

Jose Benitez, of Harolds Drive in Red Springs, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon.

Keith Page, of Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was at his residence a man punched him and stole his wallet and its contents, valued at $80. Page reported to police that a second male was involved.

Rodney Grice, of High Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was at his residence someone attempted to run him over with their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Jimmy Tilley, of Pate Street in Lumberton, told Lumberton Police that someone stabbed him while he was at a residence in East Lumberton.

Justin Wilkins, of Winslow Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery.

James Prevatte, of Peacock Road in Whiteville, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton and stole two interior doors, valued at $250; a hood vent, valued at $40; a toilet, valued at $175; and a gas heater, valued at $250. The gas heater was recovered by police.

Gary Zimmer, of Johnny Johnson Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked at Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center, someone broke into the vehicle and stole his wallet and its contents, valued at $40, and caused $200 in damages to a car window.

Victoria Locklear, of Mildred Drive in Red Springs, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at Food Lion, located at 2779 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, a friend stole it. Locklear reported that the red 2006 Pontiac G6 SUV was valued at $8,000.

Linda Diaz, of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Husqvarna lawn trimmer, valued at $299.99, and a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, valued at $299.99.

Douglas Strickland, of Water Street, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a building on his property and stole a Sony PlayStation 4 valued at $400.

Valerie McBryde, of Canadian Avenue in Hope Mills, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant West Second Street in Lumberton, someone stole the burgundy 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, valued at $3,000.