17 gifts push fund past $37K mark

Robeson Pediatrics, whose staff is pictured, donated $1,000 to the Empty Stocking Fund, which will take care of 20 children for Christmas. Robeson Pediatrics, whose staff is pictured, donated $1,000 to the Empty Stocking Fund, which will take care of 20 children for Christmas. Century 21 The Real Estate Center has made it a tradition to support the Empty Stocking Fund with a yearly $500 donation. Here the staff is pictured shortly before enjoying their annual Christmas party. Century 21 The Real Estate Center has made it a tradition to support the Empty Stocking Fund with a yearly $500 donation. Here the staff is pictured shortly before enjoying their annual Christmas party.

With just four more days to donate, the Empty Stocking Fund has enjoyed its most robust day in terms of number of gifts, with 17.

Collectively, they add a whopping $8,475 to the fund, bringing the total to $37,275. That is still less than half of last year’s record total and the deadline, which is Friday at 5 p.m., looms.

The two largest gifts are each for $2,000, one given anonymously and the other coming from Oliver Oil Company and Sun-do Kwik Shops.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone. But if you plan to mail in the donation, mail soon to ensure its arrival in time.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher for each child that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

Previous total ………..…$28,800

59. In memory of Ewing Taylor……….$250

60. BB & HH……………………………….$50

61. In honor of our providers at Children’s Health Lumberton from employees…..$500

62. Simeon and Peggy Cummings……..$125

63. In memory of Ray Sealey & Carlene Prevatte from family….$100

64. From Clyde McKee in memory of John McKee……..$50

65. Iona Presbyterian Church………………$100

66. In memory of Steve Collins by Doug and Renie Collins ($200) and given by Chase and Cole……$300

67. Anonymous…………………..$2,000

68. Matrons Guild…………………………$100

69. Golden Group of Baltimore Baptist Church of Fairmont, N.C………$50

70. From Mayme and Bill Tubbs……………………..$500

71. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church………………$250

72. Mary and Ed Powers, in memory of our friend, Ann Marie Gentry………….$100

73. Oliver Oil Company and Sun-do Kwik Shops…………..$2,000

74. Linda and Don Metzger……………….$500

75. Robeson Pediatrics…………………..$1,000

76. Century 21…………………………..$500

Total………………………… $37,275