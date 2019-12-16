SRMC limits visitors as flu cases climb

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center on Monday implemented visitation restrictions because of the increase in flu cases throughout the region.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that flu season has started off with higher-than- normal activity for the past month and continues to rise, according to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye.
The visitation restrictions allow for two visitors per patient ages 18 and older except in the Emergency Department, where only one visitor is allowed per patient. Any pastor/clergy who has registered with Pastoral Care Services and has an Southeastern Health clergy badge will be allowed to visit. Some areas, such as ICU, may have a stricter policy as part of their normal operations. Exceptions will be made in extreme medical circumstances only.
Any individual with flu-like symptoms, including muscle aches, fever, headache, sore throat, coughing or vomiting, is asked not to visit patients at SRMC until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours. All visitors are reminded to wash hands before entering a patient room or interacting with a patient.
General visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If friends or loved ones wish to contact a patient at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, they are encouraged to call or send cards or letters. Most patients may be reached by calling 910-671-5000 and asking for the patient by name. Patients need to rest, so friends and loved ones are asked to limit calls during evening hours. Letters may be addressed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Patient Name, Room Number, P.O. Box 1408, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.
People who feel they may be sick and need to seek non-emergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org.