Crime report

December 17, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Heath Grading, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Datawatt Solutions Inc., Dallas Road, Lumberton; Carolyn Locklear, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and April Locklear, Winford Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wayne Hester, West Dew Road/South Chicken Road, Rowland; Glenda Mauney, Wiregrass Road, Orrum; Erickson Locklear, Jude Road, Maxton; McCabe’s Industrial Millwright & Manufacturing Inc., N.C. 71 North, Red Springs; and Mitchell Jones, Clark Road, Maxton.

Darrell Little, an employee of Southeastern Step & Deck, located at 1907 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton; reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that an employee stole a DEWALT tool bag with miscellaneous tools, valued at $600; a DEWALT saw, valued at $90; a Lenovo laptop computer, valued at $400; and six checks from the business.

Pedro Santana, an employee at Happy Car LLC, located at 1812 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a silver 2013 Honda CRV SUV, valued at $13,000, from the lot.

Miranda Hunt, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole jewelry, valued at $250; a jewelry box, valued at $50; and medication, valued at $100.