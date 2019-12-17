Man arrested for shooting girlfriend

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 29-year-old Lumberton man is in the county jail charged with shooting a woman this past week and leaving her seriously injured.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Dwight F. McArn surrendered to Sheriff’s Office investigators on Monday and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, McArn shot the woman, his girlfriend, in the back while she was inside her vehicle on the 100 block of Rachel Street. She is receiving treatment for her injuries at an undisclosed hospital.

The shooting occurred about 7:13 p.m. Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

