12 gifts raise fund total to $43,775

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator is leading the charge to learn why children of state military veterans are not receiving their scholarship money on time.

At issue is $9.19 million in money for Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarships that the General Assembly placed in the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ account as of July 1. The DMVA confirmed with legislative staff on July 10 the amount of scholarship money it hey had for this year was $9.19 million.

But none of the money was distributed for the next four months, Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton said Friday. By comparison, in the same time period in 2018, DMVA had spent more than $4 million.

“Since mid-October members of the General Assembly have been hearing about delays from scholarship recipients,” Britt said. “We’ve been hard at work ensuring that funds would be paid out. It’s unfortunate that it took five months and a number of WBTV stories to get to this point, but at the end of the day this program is about helping the children of the men and women who risked or lost their lives defending our country. Let’s salute them and move on.”

Britt requested e-mails and other records from DMVA related to the scholarship funding in November. The DMVA contacted Britt last week to drop off the records, but is now withholding the records for an indefinite period of time.

As the academic semester went on and students’ tuition went unpaid, scholarship recipients began contacting their legislators and DMVA asking why they had not received their money, according to Britt. Some constituents relayed to their legislators what DMVA had said to them: the scholarship funding hasn’t been disbursed because the legislature hasn’t passed a budget.

“That, of course, is false. The funding was sitting in DMVA’s account,” a press release from legislative Republicans reads in part.

In October, legislators began speaking publicly about the matter because veterans’ kids were not getting their money, according to the Republicans. Shortly after news stories began appearing about the issue, DMVA began disbursing the money that had been sitting in its account since July 1.

The DMVA recently changed its reasoning for not disbursing any funding, saying now that it’s because they expected the legislature to provide more funding later, according to the Republicans.

“In the light most favorable to DMVA, they’re incompetent for waiting four months to disburse any of the $9.19 million in scholarship funds they had sitting in their account since July,” Britt said. “In the light least favorable to DMVA, they intentionally withheld that money so they could falsely tell recipients that the legislature hadn’t provided any funding. Either way, it’s wrong.”

According to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, the Democratic governor “took action” Friday “to ensure that students receiving Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarships receive full awards this semester despite the General Assembly’s failure to fully fund the program.”

Cooper and the Office of State Budget and Management directed the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to borrow from funds budgeted for next semester’s awards to ensure all students currently receiving scholarships receive awards consistent with their 2018-2019 amount, according to the release.

Students were left hanging when legislative Republicans adjourned without fully funding the Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarships, according to the release.

“Students receiving Children of Wartime Veterans scholarships deserve the funds their families have sacrificed for and earned,” Cooper said. “It’s unconscionable that legislators failed to adequately fund this program, leaving students in the lurch. Borrowing from next semester’s funding is only a short-term solution and it is vital that legislators fully fund these scholarships for the year when they return in January.”

Once awarded, Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarships are eligible to be used for eight semesters over the course of eight years, according to the Cooper’s office. The scholarships are paid by the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs directly to the community colleges, public or private colleges and universities attended by the students.

The DMVA currently receives $9.19 million annually in recurring funds for Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarships, according to Cooper’s office. Last year, the General Assembly provided an additional $2.4 million. Using these additional funds DMVA was able to increase room and board amounts during the 2018-2019 school year. DMVA awarded scholarships to 1,157 recipients during the 2018-2019 school year, spending a total of $10.7 million. The department has limited authority to carry forward unused funds. For the fall 2019 semester, without the governor’s direction to use additional funds, the department could only award $4.8 million to 1,203 active recipients, requiring cuts to room and board awards.

“The General Assembly failed to maintain funding levels from the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year,” the governor’s office press release reads in part. “For the 2019-2020 school year DMVA requested similar funding from legislators, a request that was included in the governor’s proposed budget and DMVA’s budget request to the General Assembly. Despite passing multiple priority funding bills throughout the summer and fall, legislators adjourned without providing additional funds for this program. DMVA notified recipient institutions of the impact to room and board awards on November 25th.”

T.C. Hunter Managing editor