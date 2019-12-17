12 gifts raise fund total to $43,775

Twelve new gifts have added a cool $6,500 to the Empty Stocking Fund, checking 130 children off of Santa’s list.
The largest gift today is for $3,300 and was given anonymously.
Other notable gifts include $1,000 from Metcon, and $500 from the Town of Pembroke.
The deadline to give is Friday at 5 p.m. and it cannot be extended because staff at the Department of Social Services need time to get the vouchers to the families. With just three days to give, the amount donated stands at $43,775 — about half of last year’s record.
We will not check all the children off the list, but we do hope for an deluge of contributions these final three days so we can check as many as we can off it.
There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone. But it is probably too late to mail a contribution and for us to receive it in time.
Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.
The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.
The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.
The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.
The fund provides a $50 voucher for each child that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.
Previous total ………..…$37,275
77. Joyous Servers Class, Zion Hill Baptist Church…$100
78. From Barbara Allen, in memory of my loving son, Rudy Lynn Flowers…$100
79. Metcon Inc………………..$1,000
80. Wishing everyone a Happy Holiday and a prosperous New Year, from Robert, Sarah and Tyler Thompson…$500
81. Anonymous…………………..$3,300
82. Full Gospel Tabernacle Ladies Ministry…………………$200
83. From the graduates of Lumberton High School class of 1963…$100
84. In memory of Bobby Townsend from Allen Townsend………$250
85. William and Shirley Townsend………………………..$250
86. From Mike Schaeffer, in honor of UNCP men’s soccer alumni…$100
87. Town of Pembroke……………………….$500
88. In memory of Doris Moore, by Mike and Melody Parnell…$100
Total……………………$43,775