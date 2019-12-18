Eighth person files for at-large seat

LUMBERTON — The list of people seeking to fill the three at-large seats on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education that are up for election next year grew by one on Tuesday.
Harold Hunt is the eighth person to file as an at-large candidate. The other candidates are former education board District 1 representative Loistine DeFreece, Jacqueline Carthen, Draper T. Bullard, Vonta Leach, incumbent board member Brian Freeman, Henry B. Brewer and Steve Stone II.
Two people threw their hats into the political ring on Monday.
Charles Bullard, the school board’s current vice chairman, filed for re-election to the District 4 seat. Terry B. Locklear and Jeffery McNeill already have filed as challengers for the seat, setting up a March 3 primary showdown.
The other contested school board race, as of Tuesday afternoon, is for the District 7 seat, where incumbent Randy Lawson faces challengers Brittany Pittman and former county Board of Elections Director Gaston (G.L.) Pridgen.
Also on Monday, Judge William J. Moore filed as a Democrat for re-election to Seat 5 in NC District Court District 16B. He had no challenger as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Moore was appointed to the court by former Gov. Bev Perdue on April 8, 2009. Moore was re-elected in 2012 and again on Nov. 8, 2016. He previously served on the court from 1996 to 2008.
The Robesonian did not report on the filings by Bullard and Moore because the N.C. State Board of Elections did not update its filings list after 3:12 p.m. Monday and that list did not include their filing information.
Hunt, Bullard and Moore did not provide The Robesonian with biographical information or statements.
The filing period ends at noon on Friday. The primary is March 3 and the general election is Nov. 3.