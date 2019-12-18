Fairmont wants names of elderly who need help

Tatum - Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd swears in newly elected Fairmont Board of Commissioners member Heather Seibles on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center. Standing with Seibles is her mother, Cynthia Seibles. -

FAIRMONT — Town Manager Katrina Tatum pleaded Tuesday for help in identifying elderly residents in Fairmont who are living in damaged homes as a result of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“It’s right here in the center of the town,” she said during a meeting of the town Board of Commissioners.

Tatum said a lot of senior citizens are living in dilapidated homes because of storm damage and she has not been able to identify all of them — yet. Many are unwilling to move from their homes or have not told her their needs.

“I will fight to get their houses redone,” she said. “I have in the past, and I will continue to do it.”

The construction of new homes in town is paid for in part by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and the Community Development Block Grant Recovery Program through the county, Tatum said.

The American Recovery Group, Baptists on Mission and United Methodist Committee on Relief have helped with the rebuilding effort, she said. Ten houses are scheduled to be built in the coming year.

In other business, the commissioners amended the town’s Youth Services Program request for construction assistance to help pay for repairs to the 4,164-square-foot Youth Center building.

Tatum also recommended that whoever buys the center be able to defer making rent payments to the town in favor of paying renovation expenses. Renovations include painting, installation of carpet/tile and minor electrical work.

“If somebody renovates it, let that be their rent,” Tatum said.

The town was unable to receive state funding to finish repairing the center, Tatum said. But she will redraft the request and try again after receiving a recommendation from Sen. Danny Britt Jr.

The town will send out the request for qualifications Jan. 1 and will receive bids from interested buyers until April 1.

“Keep in mind whatever agency or group you ultimately place in the building will have to be self-sufficient and not dependent on the town for resources, including utilities and adjustments,” Tatum wrote in a meeting agenda packet given to commissioners.

She also said the town received $315,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation this past week. The money will be used to help repair the access road leading to the town’s sewer plant. The town needs $440,000 to complete the project.

In other business, Commissioners Charles Kemp, J.J. McCree, and Heather Seibles were sworn in to office by Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Kemp has served the town for 40 years, including eight as its mayor and 32 on the board, the longest of any commissioner.

“I pledge to all those present and to the larger audience of citizens who are not here to always act professionally, with integrity, and with determination in representing you,” Kemp said. “I don’t believe the citizens deserve anything less.”

McCree is beginning his sixth four-year term.

He said the Youth Center is a priority for him this term.

“I’m looking forward to working with it, and I hope we can move forward in an expedient manner, especially for the kids,” McCree said. “It’s for the kids.”

Seibles will replace Cassandra Gaddy. Seibles is a longtime resident of Fairmont and a 2007 graduate of Fayetteville State University with a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice.

She is a member of the Stop the Violence Program in Fairmont. Seibles said she wants to provide youth with “resources and outlets to drive them out of the streets and to success.”

McCree was selected mayor pro tempore in a 4-2 vote.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

